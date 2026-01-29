פעילי "אם תרצו" מחו מול ביתו של גיל לימון "אם תרצו"

Activists from the "Im Tirtzu" movement held a protest vigil Thursday morning outside the home of Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon in Hod Hasharon.

The protesters accused Limon of undermining democracy and called on Limon to resign, holding signs and chanting "Gil Limon, underworld" and "You’re Gali’s stooge, you’re destroying Israeli democracy."

The protest is in response to a series of legal opinions by Limon against the closure of the Galei Zahal radio station, against halting the publication of content in Haaretz newspaper, and his statements during discussions in the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, where he said, among other things, "If I don’t speak, they won’t speak."

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Jerafi stated: "This morning, we gave Gil Limon a taste of what he has been feeding the Israeli public for years. Israeli democracy has turned into anarchy because of him and his friends Gali and [former Attorney General Avichai] Mandelblit."

Jerafi stressed that Limon "won’t decide who the government ministers will be, he won’t decide if Galatz (Galei Zahal - ed.) will be closed, he is one of the main cover-ups of the blood libel against the soldiers of Force 100."