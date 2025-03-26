Activists from the right-wing Im Tirtzu organization on Wednesday morning protested outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Gila Canfy Steinitz in Mevaseret Zion, blasting her decision to intervene in the dismissal of ISA chief Ronen Bar.

The activists protested the judge's interference in the government's decisions, when the government acted with full legal authority on the matter. They also noted that Bar "is responsible for the horrific intelligence failure and also did not awaken the Defense Minister and Prime Minister on October 7, and did not update them on the situation.

Bnayahu Ben Shabbat, task coordinator at Im Tirtzu, said, "Judge Canfy Steinitz appropriated authority without any permission or legal basis. The Supreme Court dictatorship tramples the will of the nation. In a sane world, Ronen Bar would have stepped down or been fired on October 8 [,2023]. He cannot have remained in his position for even another minute. The Supreme Court judges must not interfere."

On Friday, Canfy Steinitz accepted an appeal by the Knesset's opposition parties, demanding that the Supreme Court block the dismissal.

"We hereby issue a temporary order suspending the validity of the decision until the provision of a different decision," the ruling read.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected the position of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to interview candidates for the position of head of the Shin Bet (ISA).

However, the Supreme Court left in place the order that prevents the dismissal of the current Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, at this stage. The hearing on the petition against Bar's dismissal will be held on April 8.