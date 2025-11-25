Tel Aviv University recently addressed concerns regarding a lecture by prominent American journalist and political commentator Peter Beinart. Beinart was invited by the university’s American Studies Program to speak on “Trump and the future of American democracy,” as part of the academic freedom granted to university units.

However, about two hours before the lecture, Beinart published a social media post that suggested he might address a different topic, unrelated to the subject for which he was invited, reiterating his views, writing, “Israel-as widely recognized by experts on international law-practices not only apartheid but genocide.”

He continued, “I support many forms of boycott, divestment and sanction against Israel and Israeli institutions,” adding that he supports limiting U.S. arms sales to Israel. “I have repeatedly advocated implementing the Leahy Law, which would radically restrict-if not end-US arms sales to Israel.”

The event, which was announced by the university, is titled "Trump, Israel, and the Future of American Democracy." However, in his post, Beinart explained that the content of the lecture is expected to focus on his criticism of Israeli policy. “I believe there is value in speaking to Israelis about Israel’s crimes.”

The university stated that the event organizers promptly clarified their expectations, emphasizing that the lecture should focus solely on the topic initially agreed upon. Beinart reportedly assured the organizers that he would adhere to the original plan.