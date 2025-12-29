The Knesset plenary approved tonight (Monday), in the second and third readings, the bill proposed by the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, MK Limor Son Har-Melech, which aims to stop the activities of UNRWA within the State of Israel.

The bill, which received broad support, includes a series of sanctions against the organization, marking the end of UNRWA’s operations in the country.

The new law revokes the United Nations immunity that UNRWA, its employees, and its assets have enjoyed, and imposes significant economic and infrastructural restrictions. Among the sanctions are: cutting off electricity, water, and gas services to any property where UNRWA is listed as a consumer, a ban on financial institutions providing banking or payment services to the organization, and a demand for communication providers to disconnect telecommunication services to UNRWA.

In addition, the law stipulates that the state and local authorities will have the authority to seize land held by UNRWA within 30 days.

Following the approval of the law, MK Son Har-Melech stated, "UNRWA is a terrorist organization that was a full partner in the massacre, abduction, and murder on October 7th. Today, the State of Israel has made it clear in no uncertain terms that it has no place within its borders. We didn’t come to make declarations, but to change the reality on the ground and restore national sovereignty and honor."