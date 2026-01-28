A woman aged approximately 70 was killed today (Wednesday) by a crane from a truck that collapsed onto her car on Revadim Street in Jerusalem's Katamon neighborhood.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and EMTs were called to the scene, provided initial medical treatment to the woman at the scene, and transported her in a mobile ICU to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where doctors were forced to declare her death.

MDA EMT Shlomo Tadegi said, "The woman was lying on the sidewalk unconscious, with a severe head injury. We saw that she had been hit by a crane truck that had overturned."

"We provided her with medical treatment, placed her in the mobile intensive care unit, and transferred her to the hospital in serious and unstable condition."