MK Moshe Solomon (Religious Zionism), who serves as a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Wednesday discussed the crisis surrounding the Draft Law and the state budget, warning against attempts to link the two.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Solomon warned that delays in the legislative process and the budget are unhealthy and could lead to a severe crisis.

Solomon noted that the Draft Law has been worked on continuously and must be meaningful. However, he emphasized that the state budget cannot be used as leverage.

"We must not tie the Draft Law to the budget," he said. "This political leverage will harm the haredi community just as much as it will harm all of Israel."

Solomon also addressed the progress in the Draft Law discussions, noting that after about 80 meetings, the committee has reached the home stretch. He also emphasized the need to ensure that the law does not harm Religious Zionist soldiers.

According to Solomon, throughout the discussions he made it clear that the law must on one hand recruit haredim, and on the other hand not harm the ability of a Religious Zionist to serve in the IDF and receive everything he needs as a religious soldier.

Solomon concluded his view by stating that service in the IDF for Religious Zionism is not a condition but a moral duty, and that that the changes necessary in the military must be made from within. He also stressed that if a bill is proposed which does not lead to real recruitment, he will not be able to support it.