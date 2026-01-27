The US is weighing targeted strikes on Iranian officials and commanders as the death toll in the Iranian protests reaches a reported high of over 36,000, reports said.

The strikes could take place this week, the Middle East Eye added.

Meanwhile, Iran's rial fell to a record low of 1.5 million rials to one USD.

The protests in Iran, which were sparked in part by the currency's drop in value, are ongoing, and the government-imposed internet blackout has entered its 20th day.

Iran's government earlier on Tuesday said that the decision regarding whether to reconnect the internet was one the security forces are in charge of.

Meanwhile, Iran International quoted London-based oncology professor Shahram Kurdasti from King's College as saying that Iranian authorities are arresting medical professionals who treat injured protesters, and that the crackdown is part of efforts to conceal evidence of the violence.

The Guardian reported that Iranian protesters are being buried in mass graves, their bodies removed from hospitals and morgues, in an attempt to hide the scope of the violence and killings.

On Tuesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned, "The Iranian axis is trying to recover, but we will not allow it to do so. If Iran makes a grave mistake and attacks Israel, we will respond with a force that Iran has never seen before."

He added, "President Trump will decide what he decides, and the State of Israel will decide what it decides. We are prepared for any scenario, but I said the main thing here. If Iran makes the mistake and attacks us, it will receive a response it cannot even imagine."

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei warned that the Islamic Republic will deliver a “comprehensive and regret‑inducing" response to any act of aggression, the Xinhua news agency reported.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in Tehran, addressing recent US military movements in West Asia and ongoing joint drills between the United States and Gulf states.

“We have been and still are faced with hybrid warfare. In the aftermath of Israel's military aggression against Iran in June, we have been faced with new claims and threats from the United States and Israel every day over the past," Baghaei said.

He argued that regional states understand that Iran would not be the only target of instability. “Insecurity is contagious," he said, urging that “any country that respects peace and international law should adopt a clear stance towards US threats against other states."