The IDF on Tuesday evening published new and chilling footage of the moving moment when the body of fallen Yasam fighter Ran Gvili was identified in Gaza.

The video shows doctors and medical teams alongside IDF soldiers, examining the body and integrating his details with the identifying data they possessed. Following the completion of the identification, the soldiers burst into tears.

Ran's body was identified Monday, and upon his arrival in Israeli territory, the police held a farewell ceremony, attended by his father. “This is a tremendous honor to stand before Rani’s body and say to him, to his family, and to all police officers that the State of Israel was in grave danger on October 7 - and people like Rani went out, fought, and gave their lives for the state, serving as its protective wall," Police Commissioner Danny Levy said at the ceremony.

Staff Sergeant Ran (Rani) Gvili from Meitar was a Yasam Negev fighter in the Southern District of the Israel Police. On the morning of that fateful day in October 2023, Ran was at home recovering from a motorcycle accident and suffering from a fractured shoulder. Upon learning of the terrorist infiltration, he immediately put on his uniform and went out to assist his fellow unit members in the fighting.

On his way, he encountered terrorists and fought with courage and determination on the front line at the entrance to Kibbutz Alumim. Members of the kibbutz community later gave him the name “Ran, the Defender of Alumim."

Ran is survived by his parents, Talik and Itzik, his brother Omri, his sister Shira, and an extended family.

credit: דובר צה"ל

