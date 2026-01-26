During Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's official visit to the Knesset, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana presented him with an unusual gift - a pair of custom-designed Nike Air Force 1 shoes that incorporate the flag of Albania and a unique dedication.

Rama, known as a devoted sneaker enthusiast who often pairs suits with sneakers, was treated to the special surprise.

In their meeting, Speaker Ohana told his counterpart, "We try not to give souvenirs that will just sit and collect dust, so we created for you a specially customized, one-of-a-kind shoe that combines your love for your country, for Israel, and for sneakers - the 'Air Rama'."

The Albanian leader replied with a smile, "When it comes to intelligence - you are the best. This is simply wonderful. I love them. It's amazing."