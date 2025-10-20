יו"ר הכנסת מציג את השופט יצחק עמית ומעורר מהומהערוץ הכנסת

The Fourth Session of the 25th Knesset, which is expected to be its last, commenced on Monday afternoon with the opening meeting.

Attending the meeting were Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ministers and Knesset members from all factions, as well as official guests of honor including President Isaac Herzog, Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, and others.

During the opening ceremony, Rabbi Shimon Avitan, who lost his grandson in the war, recited prayers for the wellbeing of the soldiers and the return of the deceased hostages.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana set off a commotion during his address when he referred to Yitzhak Amit as "Supreme Court justice." The members of the opposition called out "President."

Ohana also enraged the opposition when criticized the conduct of the judicial system. "This isn't my private struggle. This is my public duty as Knesset Speaker to alert the public - your ballot is being spoiled. It is losing its power and significance because of the judicial system's conduct. The Knesset is the only institution that faithfully represents all citizens of Israel, of all views. This house is the most democratic among the three branches of government, and therefore, the laws that are passed here bind the other two. Here, we make the rules of the game. This is basic knowledge."

According to Ohana, "The State of Israel needs a judicial system that the entire public can trust, a clerk that works as a public servant, and not the one that determines policy and legislates."

President Herzog took the podium and referred to Yitzhak Amit as "Supreme Court President," which was met by applause. He said that he would not read the address he intended on delivering, "I had an address prepared, it was long and pragmatic, but this is a very important moment in our lives and I am heartbroken. “There is a difference between a principled debate, which is legitimate, and a lack of manners, an affront to human dignity, attacking other authorities, and disrespect toward the judges of Israel.”

The President added that in light of the war and the great losses, "As we bury two heroic soldiers and a hostage whose body was returned from captivity today, we can not turn a blind eye to where we are dragging ourselves as a nation."

The President addressed Amit and stated: "I say to you, minister Supreme Court President, I welcome you. I want to say that the time has come to look into these issues in depth. If we're talking about disqualifying a law, we certainly need to determine the rules for disqualifying a law. Sit and legislate the Legislation Basic Law. But this has nothing to do with having a lack of basic manners and breaking codes and traditions which have been ongoing for decades. I demand that everyone sit and talk, and trust me, I dedicate hours and days, everyone knows this, to try to reach understandings between these systems. It's difficult since everyone has their imaginary base."

"I want to tell you, we are at the moment of truth, we are in an election year. You can act with restraint, politely, responsibly, or you can continue gouging each others' eyes out while our soldiers are in Gaza and their families are at the rear. So I yell out here to heaven and say to everyone: enough!" he concluded.

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to the President: "I already said that the Supreme Court President is Yitzhak Amit, that's a fact, but I added - I am the Prime Minister of Israel, and these are the ministers of the Israeli government - that is also a fact! These facts must be recognized by each side, not just one of them."

credit: נועם מושקוביץ, דוברות הכנסת

