US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, in which he accepted Ohana’s invitation to address the Knesset on Monday.

“Thank you for your historic invitation to address the nation of Israel before your esteemed legislative body. I am honored to accept,” Trump wrote to Ohana.

“In my first term, we brokered a momentous diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East-the Abraham Accords-which laid the foundation of stability in a region marked by centuries of conflict. We have built upon that incredible achievement since I returned to the White House earlier this year, and are proving that nations across the globe can move beyond longstanding challenges of the past,” he added.

“This week, we marked two years since the abhorrent attack of October 7, 2023. We have worked tirelessly since that horrific day to return all hostages to their homes, defend the sovereignty of Israel, and end the violence that has tragically plagued one of the most cherished areas of the world for far too long. Now, we stand on the doorstep of one of the greatest diplomatic achievements in history-and we cannot rest until peace is fully realized and sustained. Together, we will forge a future of security, prosperity, and peace in Israel, the region, and beyond and blessed are the peacemakers!”

“Thank you, again, for your invitation. I look forward to seeing you soon,” concluded Trump.