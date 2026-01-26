Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) has issued an unusual threat following the decision to delay the vote on Israel's state budget.

The budget was scheduled to be brought for a vote on Monday, but the vote was rescheduled for Wednesday after the haredi parties refused to support it in protest of the failure to pass a Draft Law.

The haredi parties, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Shas, are demanding to first speak with the Knesset's legal adviser regarding the advancement of the Draft Law.

However, Smotrich sent a warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "If the budget does not pass today, it does not pass at all. Let's dissolve the Knesset."

Until Monday morning, the coalition believed that Shas and Degel Hatorah would agree to support the budget in the first reading, with a promise to advance the second and third readings only after the passage of the Draft Law.

However, on Monday morning the haredi parties demanded that Netanyahu delay the vote, and Netanyahu agreed to delay it until various legal matters could be clarified.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting with Smotrich, Shas leader Aryeh Deri, and Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ).