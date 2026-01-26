Amid reports of the horrific massacre in Iran, Iranian protesters last night accused President Donald Trump of not providing the assistance he had promised.

“He betrayed us," one protester told the British Guardian. “Trump betrayed us more than Supreme Leader Khamenei does, because Khamenei’s ideology and that of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards is clear.

“Trump promised and repeated the promise that he would strike anyone who fires at us. Trump is the lowest leader the world has ever seen.

“The bodies are intact, but the hearts and minds are broken. For a moment, you feel happy that you finally managed to access the internet. And then immediately guilt hits you-why are you happy about this? Why are you still breathing, you are a useless person?"

Protesters added: “We are really feeling self pity, because we have become so miserable that we wait impatiently for another country to attack our land, hoping it will save us. And even then, there is no guarantee that it will happen."

Human rights organizations and opposition channels have reported in recent days tens of thousands of deaths in protests against the regime.