The IDF this afternoon (Sunday) struck a structure from which Hezbollah terrorists operated in the Bir al-Sansal area in southern Lebanon.

The military stated that recently, the IDF identified the terrorist activity of Hezbollah operatives at the site, which was used as a weapons manufacturing site for Hezbollah.

In an additional strike in the Beqaa area, the IDF struck military infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah.

"The activity of Hezbollah terrorists at these sites constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and pose a threat to the State of Israel. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel," the military stated.