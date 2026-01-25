Hundreds gathered Saturday night at Meitarim High School in the southern town of Meitar to call for the return of fallen Yasam officer Ran Gvili, 841 days after he was abducted while defending Gaza-border communities and participants at the Nova music festival on October 7.

The rally took place during a visit to Israel by US Ambassador Steve Witkoff and special envoy Jared Kushner, and as discussions continue regarding the next steps of the "ceasefire agreement" with the Hamas terror group.

Among the moves under discussion is the opening of the Rafah Crossing, despite the fact that Hamas has not kept its commitment to release all of the hostages, and Ran is still held captive.

Among those attending the rally were former hostages Ra'aya Rotem, Eitan Horn, and Omri Miran; families of hostages, including the Adar family; Ran’s relatives and friends; and members of the local community.

Speaking alongside her husband Itzik Gvili, Ran’s mother Talik Gvili delivered a direct message to Ambassador Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and US President Donald Trump.

"From this stage, we want to send a clear message: Deals must be completed," she said. "What is started must be finished. Phase One has not been completed, and in our view Hamas has not made every effort to bring Rani home. There is a real fear that the Rafah crossing may open before our Rani returns. However, we will continue to stand and cry out that there is no moving forward until our son comes home."

"We know the army is working tirelessly, we are aware of what is happening on the ground, and we truly hope for good news. We hope this will be the last time we need to gather here in Meitar."

Eitan Horn, a Hamas captivity survivor, who was released in October, said he cannot fully begin his own rehabilitation until Ran is returned.

"I am deeply moved to be here, in Ran’s home," he said. "I cannot truly recover until Ran is back. The struggle to bring him home is part of my personal recovery and part of our recovery as a society and as a people."

"Ran chose to act without hesitation, wounded, he put on a vest, took his weapon, and went out to defend his home, his community, and his country. We have a moral obligation to bring Ran home for a dignified burial in Israel. We cannot move to the next phase while Ran is still not home. I admire Ran and he is my hero."

Dalia Cusnir Horn, sister-in-law of captivity survivors Eitan and Iair Horn, emphasized that Ran’s actions represent the core values of Israeli society: "Unlike my brothers-in-law, who were abducted from their beds, Rani who was wounded at the time, willingly chose to run toward danger and save lives. There can be no recovery and no transition to the next stages until the mission is completed and Rani is home."

She added, "Israeli society will not heal until he is returned. Pressure must be focused on completing the first phase of the deal."

Dani Miran, father of captivity survivor Omri Miran, warned against advancing political processes while Ran remains in Gaza, saying, "US President Trump said this week that he knows where Ran is being held - a statement that obligates action and demands full diplomatic and practical pressure to bring Ran home now."

"Moving to Phase Two without completing Phase One is unacceptable. Opening Rafah before Ran returns means rewarding Hamas. Ran is "everyone's child" and we will not know peace until he is home."

Emanuel (Mano) Ohayon, Ran's childhood friend spoke of Ran’s character and the continued fight to bring him back, stressing, "Ran was always the first to stand up, the first to help, and the last to leave. He didn’t know how to stand on the sidelines and now we must not accept that he remain in Hamas captivity."

"We do not leave anyone behind. Not any person. Not any friend. Not Ran."