The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, met Saturday night with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and senior IDF officials, where assessments were voiced that the United States will strike Iran.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official told Al Jazeera that, “Iran is on full alert and will use all its capabilities to confront any aggression against it."

Italian airline ITA has canceled its night flights to Israel until Tuesday, against the backdrop of tensions between Iran and the United States.

ITA joins Dutch airline KLM, which canceled its flights to Tel Aviv until Sunday due to the security tensions in the region. In addition, KLM’s flights to Dubai and Saudi Arabia have also been canceled.