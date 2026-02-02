A serious assault occurred Monday morning at Kiryat Shmona City Hall. Doron Schnefer, the municipality’s spokesperson and head of the Youth Department, was attacked in his office by a city resident.

According to reports, the attacker is a well-known public figure from the past in the city and the surrounding area, who confronted Schnefer. As a result of the altercation, the spokesperson was injured and evacuated by ambulance to Ziv Hospital in Safed.

Police said that earlier today a report was received about the assault of a municipal employee in his office. Officers from the Northern District arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect, a 40-year-old resident of the city.

Police added that they intend to bring the suspect before the Kiryat Shmona Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a hearing on extending his detention, pending the progress of the investigation.