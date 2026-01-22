Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija spoke to The Athletic and said that he is fed up with the hate he receives for being from Israel.

“I’m an athlete. I don’t really get into politics, because it’s not my job," the Portland Trail Blazers star said. “I obviously stand for my country, because that’s where I’m from. It’s frustrating to see all the hate. Like, I have a good game or get All-Star votes, and all the comments are people connecting me to politics. Like, why can’t I just be a good basketball player? Why does it matter if I’m from Israel, or wherever in the world, or what my race is? Just respect me as a basketball player."

“You don’t have to love what I stand for or how I look, but if I’m a good player, give props. All this hate … for no reason. Like, I’m deciding things in the world," added Avdija, though he acknowledged that he cannot ignore that "we're dealing with a lot of really bad situations at home."

He said he understands that he has a larger platform than most to deliver his viewpoint, but he said he doesn’t think that requires him to broadcast his opinion or politicize it.

“I’ll be honest: What do people expect me to do?" Avdija said. “This is my country, where I was born, where I grew up. I love my country; there are a lot of great things about my country. But obviously, not everyone is educated and knows what is going on, and that’s what pisses me off. Because if you are educated and know what is going on, it’s fine to say what you think and say who you think is right or wrong. But if you are not educated and you are not part of the Middle East, and you don’t understand how long this goes back and understand the consequences and everything … just don’t say anything."

He continued, “I’m from there, and I respect my country and I stand behind it. I’m a proud Israeli, because that’s where I grew up. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for Israel and the support the people and fans gave me. But all the extra stuff around it? It’s just unnecessary."

Avdija, who is having an outstanding season for Portland, did not receive enough votes to start in the NBA All-Star Game to be held in Los Angeles next month, but could still be selected for the NBA’s most prestigious event by the coaches.

Earlier this month, Avdija became the first Israeli to be named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Last season, Avdija was twice a finalist for Western Conference Player of the Month.