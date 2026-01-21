Iran's state television released the first official figure tonight (Wednesday) regarding the number of deaths in the mass protests that have spread throughout the Islamic Republic.

According to the report, the total number of deaths stands at 3,117, including 2,427 civilians and security forces. It was not specified who the additional deceased, not included in this tally, are.

This figure contrasts significantly with reports from human rights organizations, which estimate that the number of deaths in the protests is much higher.

The regime has used harsh measures to suppress the protests, and according to testimonies that have leaked from Iran, despite the country's internet being disabled, the Revolutionary Guards shot at people with the intent to kill and even carried out targeted ambushes to gather as many protesters as possible and massacre them.

According to reports outside of Iran, human rights organizations claim the death toll is at least 4,560, with some estimates suggesting that the final number could reach tens of thousands.