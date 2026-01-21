טרגדיה בדירה מוזנחת בתל אביב דוברות זק"א

A 79-year-old man who had been missing for several days was found Tuesday night in his apartment in Tel Aviv, deceased.

Volunteers from ZAKA Tel Aviv, who were called to the scene, teamed up with police forces and began extensive searches, which led them to the missing man's apartment.

Upon entering the building, the volunteers discovered that it was the home of a serious hoarder.

"There was no way to enter," described the volunteers. After some discussion, they began removing waste from the apartment - a process which took several hours.

At the end of the difficult night, after prolonged search efforts, the missing man was found lifeless amidst the piles of garbage that filled the apartment.

Yehiel Goldman, the ZAKA Tel Aviv coordinator who led the search team, said: "After several hours of searching through the piles of trash in the apartment, we found him lifeless in very poor condition among the garbage. The dedicated volunteers from ZAKA who worked in the complex scene ensured the dignity of the deceased and assisted the forensic teams operating at the site."