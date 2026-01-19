Israeli singer Nasreen Kadri published a post to Instagram in which she apologized to captivity survivor Rom Braslavski, who claimed that the singer's boyfriend assaulted him.

"First of all, sorry. This shouldn't have happened to anyone, certainly not to Rom. I wish I were there at that moment. I believe I would have done everything to prevent the situation from getting to where it did. The suffering that Rom went through over the past two years is more than one person can endure in an entire lifetime. I wish that every second of Rom's life from now on will be full of light and love. I will do everything to contribute to that happening. We love you."

Earlier, a recording was released of a call that was supposed to be an apology by Kadri to Braslavski, but instead turned into an exchange of accusations on her part.

"You want trouble? Do you really need it after all you went through in life?" Kadri wondered after Rom told her: "Your boyfriend, 'that phenomenon,' yelled at me: 'Just because you're a hostage, doesn't mean you could talk however you want.'" Braslavski also noted that the boyfriend had punched him in the nose. "He punched me in the face. You hear? Your boyfriend punched a hostage who returned from captivity in the face."

Kadri claimed that she had no connection to the incident, and Braslavski responded, "Don't say that, because you were there and you knew that they weren't letting me in, and you still decided to let it happen. Your ****** boyfriend assaulted me, who assaults a hostage?"

The singer replied: "You said I was present; I wasn't present. I went to my kids, darling, I don't know what you're talking about. I heard that you were there, I told them, 'Let them in.' Five minutes later, I went out and left. I don't know what you're talking about. I beg your pardon, forgive me please."

She added an implicit accusation and noted: "You were under the influence of alcohol, dear, your friend was also there... I heard he was under the influence of alcohol. We all drank, we all had fun, so everything's fine, no one is missing anything."

Braslavski replied furiously: "Listen. I'm not allowed to drink alcohol, and I certainly can't do drugs because of my PTSD. I'm sober. I was sober the entire night, and I am always sober; I never drink, and I don't get high. The only one who had a problem with being under the influence of drugs and alcohol is your boyfriend."

Attorneys Ephraim and Hovav Dimri, who represent Braslavski, stated: “There are no words to describe the evil and cruelty of the assailant, who spared no blows against the former captive, fully aware of who he was dealing with. Rom will use every legal means at his disposal to ensure the assailant is held fully accountable."