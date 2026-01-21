About two months after the unexpected passing of Netanya’s legendary mayor, Miriam Feirberg-Ikar, Likud candidate Avi Slama was elected on Tuesday evening to succeed her.

Slama defeated three rivals by a significant margin: Amos Mahlof, Tali Mulner, and Yossi Biton. During the evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the city and expressed his full support for the newly elected mayor.

In his victory speech, Slama first thanked his predecessor. “This year, Netanya lost a monumental figure - Miriam Feirberg-Ikar, of blessed memory - who dedicated her life to this city and, for nearly three decades, was its beating heart. I enter this role with a deep sense of responsibility, with the intention of bringing Netanya to national-level achievements and introducing the new spirit and changes that the times demand."

“I thank the residents of Netanya who placed their trust in me. I commit to being the mayor of everyone - those who voted for me and those who did not. Together, we will make Netanya a better place to live," he added.

Avi Slama, 43, an economist and former senior manager in the banking sector, has served in recent years as a city council member and as the head of the opposition in Netanya.