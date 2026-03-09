In the midst of Operation Roaring Lion, students of the Ira and Diana Riklis Midreshet Torat Chessed Seminary, from the United States, Canada and England, chose to remain in Israel and continue their meaningful work at Bet Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya.

“The connection with the children gives us strength to continue."

While many foreign students studying in Israel chose to return to their home countries when the war broke out, an exceptional group of young women from the United States, Canada, and England decided to prove that their bond with the Jewish people is stronger than any threat. The students of Ira and Diana Riklis Midreshet Torat Chessed, located on the campus of Bet Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya, announced: "We are staying here."

The girls’ daily schedule blends spirituality with action. In the mornings, they immerse themselves in high level Torah and Jewish studies. In the afternoons, they become a steady source of support for the children, participating in social and educational activities that fill the Home with smiles, comfort, and encouragement.

Shira Melamed, head of the seminary, highlights its unique mission:

“Our midrasha was founded on the belief that deep Torah learning must go hand in hand with meaningful educational and social involvement. When the war began, we faced a real dilemma. Yet, the girls immediately chose to remain focused on how to help the children of Israel. They stay in close contact with their families abroad, and their families feel they are true partners in this mission."

The seminary girls from abroad volunteering צילום: Shira Melamed.

According to Shira Melamed, the support from home for students who are here is unwavering:

“The parents not only support their daughters, they actively encourage them to continue. They see the immense giving their daughters provide to the children and understand that at times like these, this is exactly where they are meant to be."

For the children of Bet Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home, the presence of the seminary girls is far more than practical assistance. Yehuda Kohn, director of the Home, explains:

“In complex and tense days like these, our children need stability and warmth more than anything. The presence of these young women from abroad brings personal attention, light, and strength into their daily lives. They have become an inseparable part of our family. The fact that they chose to remain here, especially now, touches and warms all of our hearts."

The story of the students of Ira and Diana Riklis Midreshet Torat Chesed stands as living testimony to Jewish "arvut hadadit" [mutual responsibility], bridging oceans and transforming courage and kindness into a powerful response during a time of national challenge.