Netanya Mayor Miriam Feirberg-Ikar passed away today (Friday) at the age of 74 after battling a serious illness in recent years.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogized Feirberg-Ikar, saying: "Together with all the residents of Netanya and many across the country, my wife Sara and I share in the profound sorrow of the family and friends of our dear friend, the late Miriam Feirberg-Ikar, of blessed memory, who passed away today.”

“Miriam led the city of Netanya for decades and dedicated her life to public service, advancing society and bold, forward-looking urban development. In every meeting with her over the decades, Miriam sought to advance the city of Netanya. She lived, breathed, and dreamed Netanya, and this was evident in the enormous development of the city under her leadership.”

“We grieve the passing of our friend, a groundbreaking leader. We salute her life's work, from her social work at the municipality, through her term as Mayor since 1998, and up to her many actions for the benefit of the residents. May her memory be blessed,” he concluded.

The Chief Rabbi of Israel and former Chief Rabbi of Netanya, Rabbi Kalman Ber, eulogized the much-admired mayor: “Miriam was a woman of vision who always considered the well-being of the residents of Netanya and the fulfillment of their aspiration for the city’s prosperity, turning it into one of the most important and influential cities in Israel. She leaves behind countless groundbreaking initiatives and projects in the city, both in spirit and in practice - initiatives that shaped the remarkable mosaic of Netanya.

“Miriam managed to maintain a strong and stable bridge between the different parts of Israeli society. She did so even during times when the State of Israel faced harsh emotional storms. She always preserved the connection between the diverse segments of the nation. She emphasized what is good and unifying, and refused to fall into division and factionalism,” Rabbi Ber said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar eulogized Feirberg-Ikar, “Miriam was Netanya, and Netanya was Miriam. Miriam Feirberg earned the trust of her city’s residents time after time and served as mayor for the past 27 (!) consecutive years. She led a tremendous wave of development and growth and brought the city to major achievements,”

“I had the privilege of working with her in my various positions, especially as Education Minister and Interior Minister. She was a wonderful partner in getting things done. She fulfilled her role with dedication and a spirit of creativity. I was always impressed by her fighting like a lioness for her city,” Sa’ar wrote.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion paid tribute to Feirberg-Ikar, “It is sad and painful to part from Miriam Feirberg. She was a determined leader with a big heart, who knew how to turn vision into action and lead Netanya toward growth, security, and prosperity. Her public work was marked by endless dedication, statesmanship, and deep commitment to her residents, and she will remain an example and a legacy for generations of leaders. I have lost a dear friend whom I will always remember,” Lion said.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer also eulogized Feirberg-Ikar, “Miriam was a public servant of the highest order, who worked for many years and made a significant contribution to Netanya’s development as a successful and thriving city. She invested great efforts in advancing the Zionist mission of immigrant absorption and in integrating the many immigrants who live in the city, and she did so with tremendous dedication and with vision,” Sofer wrote.

Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu paid tribute to Feirberg-Ikar: “Miriam Feirberg was one of the greatest leaders in local government. A woman of action who did not speak much - she simply got things done. I had the privilege of working with her in recent years and seeing how important it was to her to strengthen the connection to heritage in Netanya, not only because it is the right thing to do, but-as she would say-because it is essential to our national resilience. Miriam used to say that heritage is not an old memory, but our identity, our past, and our future. Netanya has lost a true leader who built the city with her own hands - stone by stone and project by project,” Eliyahu said.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman also paid tribute to Feirberg-Ikar, “I was saddened to hear of the passing of my friend, Netanya Mayor Miriam Feirberg. We had a warm and close friendship. I remember my first press conference at Beit Sokolov, where I announced the establishment of Yisrael Beytenu, and she stood next to me with a large sign saying, ‘Netanya is with you.”

“Miriam was one of the most influential mayors in Israel, leading Netanya through decades of development, stability, and growth. She combined determined public management with deep commitment to the residents, leaving behind a clear legacy of action and consistency. Netanya and the State of Israel bid farewell today to a pioneering leader who dedicated her entire life to public service and to the residents of Netanya,” Liberman wrote.

Defense Minister Israel Katz eulogized Feirberg-Ikar. “Miriam was an extraordinary figure in Israel’s local government: a courageous, trailblazing leader who led Netanya through a tremendous transformation that made it one of the strongest, most beautiful, and leading cities in the country. She dedicated her life to public service, with simplicity, devotion, and genuine love for people.

“The State of Israel and the residents of Netanya owe her immense gratitude for decades of work on behalf of the public. For me, beyond our long partnership, she was a wise friend who always knew how to offer sound advice. My deepest condolences to my advisor Tzafrir, Miriam’s son, and to all her family. Miriam will be greatly missed,” Katz wrote.

Minister Miki Zohar added: “We will remember you forever, Miriam. Only a few days ago we spoke for the last time, and as always-even in a difficult situation-you spoke as a brave and strong leader. Miriam’s passing is a great and painful loss. She was one of the pioneers of local government in Israel, who worked with dedication for the residents of Netanya for decades. Miriam was a public servant of the highest order, with the public’s well-being always her main goal. In recent months we all prayed for her recovery, and now all we can do is extend condolences to her family, to the residents of Netanya, and to all those who loved her.”