The High Court of Justice accepted the appeal filed by ZAKA’s legal department on behalf of the families of the two infants who perished in the disaster at a daycare center in Jerusalem, opposing the autopsy of their bodies.

The justices overturned the Magistrate’s Court decision that had approved the autopsies, noting that the move was intended to preserve the dignity of the deceased.

Attorney Dror Shosheim, who represented the families on behalf of ZAKA, said: “This is an important decision that reflects human sensitivity and respect for the deceased. Thanks to the judges who understood the sensitivity involved."