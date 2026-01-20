הפגנת החרדים הבוקר דוברות המשטרה

A young Haredi man, around 18 years old, was injured today (Tuesday) when a car struck him during a protest on Golda Meir Boulevard in Jerusalem. The protest was against the police's intent to perform post-mortem autopsies on the bodies of two infants who died yesterday at a daycare in the city.

Medics from Magen David Adom (MDA) provided first aid to the injured protester and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in moderate condition, with injuries to his limbs.

Footage from the incidentshows a car standing at an intersection with a protester sitting on the road in front of it. Protesters are later seen fleeing and the driver of the car drives off and runs over the protester who was sitting. Police arrived at the scene and arrested the driver.

Emergency medical technician Eli Raymond from MDA described the scene: "There was a lot of commotion at the location. The young man, about 18 years old, was conscious and had injuries to his limbs. We were told he had been hit by a car. We began medical treatment while transferring him to the MDA ambulance and took him to the hospital in moderate condition."

Paramedics from United Hatzalah, Avi Press, Yochanan Tzemach, and Emanuel Saka, said, "We were told at the scene that the young man was hit by a car during the protest against the autopsies of the infants who passed away yesterday in Jerusalem. As a result, he was injured in the head and limbs. After providing initial medical assistance at the scene, he was evacuated to the hospital. At this stage, his condition is considered moderate."

Earlier, the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court extended until Thursday the detention of the daycare manager and caregiver arrested yesterday following the deaths of two infants in an illegal daycare that operated in a private apartment in the Romema neighborhood.

During the hearing, a police representative painted a grim picture of the conditions at the daycare: "I was at the scene of the event yesterday, it was a private apartment operating illegally. From what I saw, it was a clear case of neglect, with no basic standards for operating such a sensitive facility."