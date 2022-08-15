הפגנות בבני ברק נגד נתיחת הגופה דוד קשת/ידיעות בני ברק

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday accepted an appeal by he family of a young child who was strangled to death requesting that an autopsy not be performed on the corpse.

The four-year-old had been strangled by a relative on Saturday, and was whisked to a local hospital, where staff worked to save him.

Following his death, Israel Police demanded that an autopsy be performed before the child could be buried. In its decision Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that the family may bury the child without the body undergoing an autopsy. The funeral will be held Monday.

Beginning on Sunday night, hundreds of haredi extremists demonstrated in haredi cities, protesting Israel Police's demand to perform an autopsy on the child's body.

On Sunday, protesters in Jerusalem set fire to work equipment at the light rail construction site on Bar Ilan Street. Serious conflicts broke out between the hundreds of protesters and the police at the scene.

On Monday afternoon, following the Supreme Court decision, the protesters who had gathered in the centers of haredi cities received the order to leave the roads and return home:

The saga had come to an end after a legal battle waged by ZAKA's legal team.