Speaking at the Arutz Sheva - Israel National News broadcast stand at the IAC summit in Florida, Rabbi Doron Perez, President of the World Zionist Organization and head of the Mizrachi movement, emphasized the urgent need for Jewish unity and outlined his vision for reshaping the global understanding of Zionism.

Perez acknowledged that unity is a challenging ideal for the Jewish people, whom he described as historically opinionated and deeply principled. “Our sages have always taught that internal division has been our greatest challenge," he said, noting that while external threats are serious, the way Jews treat one another remains largely within their control.

Reflecting on the sense of solidarity that emerged at the start of the war, Perez warned against complacency as the immediate feeling of an external threat fades. He criticized rhetoric that portrays fellow Jews or political rivals as existential dangers. “The greatest threat to the Jewish people is our enemies, not one another," he said, calling for a renewed commitment to what he termed a “covenant of Jewish fate."

As he begins his tenure as president of the World Zionist Organization, Perez outlined two primary goals. The first is to reimagine and rebrand Zionism, a concept he said has been increasingly demonized and delegitimized in public discourse. He compared contemporary anti-Zionist labeling to historical forms of antisemitic dehumanization, arguing that Zionism has been, and remains, a profound blessing both to the Jewish people and to the world.

The second goal, he said, is to advance this mission through unity. Describing the World Zionist Organization as one of the most diverse Jewish bodies globally - spanning continents, ideologies, and religious streams - Perez stressed that Jews of all backgrounds face similar threats today. This diversity, he said, creates an opportunity to redefine Jewish statehood and its contribution to humanity.

Perez also spoke emotionally about the influence of his late son, Captain Daniel Perez, who was killed in action. He recalled the camaraderie among Daniel’s tank crew - religious and secular soldiers fighting side by side - and cited a wounded soldier who rose from his hospital bed to pay tribute to his fallen commander. “That spirit," Perez said, “gives me tremendous hope. The spirit of this generation guides us. With all the difficulties, we are in good hands."