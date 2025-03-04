World Mizrachi, which works to promote Religious Zionism worldwide and strengthen the bonds between Israel and the Diaspora, has launched a strategic partnership to create The Jewish Matchmaking Movement together with Aleeza Ben Shalom, star of the Netflix series “Jewish Matchmaking”.

With a tagline of “Guaranteeing the Jewish Future”, The Jewish Matchmaking Movement is specifically designed to create viable infrastructures for local communities to be better positioned to create matches. The organizers say that the concept isn’t just “another” dating platform but is specifically about helping people help others make those matches.

World Mizrachi CEO Rabbi Danny Mirvis says that the partnership was born out of the recognition that creating Jewish families is a natural outgrowth of the organization’s mission. “We view this initiative as a critical response to what is a real challenge in the Jewish world – where people of all ages and backgrounds face confusion in how to best find their matches. By joining forces, we are bringing over 120 years of history of promoting a strong Jewish future and channeling that experience to the goal of building strong Jewish families.”

“So much of matchmaking is educating people how to recognize the opportunities that often exist right in front of us,” Ben Shalom explains. “In many ways, if we embrace these lessons, each and every one of us has the skills and resources to become matchmakers. I firmly believe that I have been given a mission in life not just to make matches but, even more importantly, to give others the tools to make matches which is exponentially more impactful. With this partnership with World Mizrachi, we will be able to reach people and places that might never before have been possible.”

Ben Shalom says that the events since October 7th have changed the attitudes of many singles towards the concept of marriage. “I am constantly hearing people saying that they realize they need a Jewish partner because no one else can really understand them. In addition, creating Jewish families is in every way a form of national defense because it ensures a stronger Jewish future.” The program’s launch comes alongside the recent release of Ben Shalom’s new book “Matchmaker, Matchmaker; Find Me a Love That Lasts” which outlines many of her unique approaches to successful dating and relationships.

For World Mizrachi, The Jewish Matchmaking Movement will allow the organization to leverage a global network of communities, emissaries, and partners who will be implementing the various elements of the program. “This is an opportunity to return to the very basics of Jewish identity and Jewish continuity,” said Rabbi Mirvis.

Rabbi Doron Perez, Executive Chairman of World Mizrachi commented that “ regardless of our differences in observance, affiliation or where we live, each and every Jew has the ability to contribute to a better Jewish future. Creating strong families is a hallmark of successful human societies and a cornerstone of Jewish nation-building. It is our hope and prayer that this new partnership and movement makes a difference in creating many thousands of new Jewish families in the years ahead.”