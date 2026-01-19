In his speech during a Knesset session convened by the opposition, which raised concerns about issues with handling violence and crime, Netanyahu referred to the situation in the Gaza Strip and reports of progress towards the next phase of the agreement with Hamas.

"Phase two means one simple thing: Hamas will be disarmed, and Gaza will be demilitarized, either through the easy way or the hard way," said Netanyahu.

He emphasized that Israel would not allow the involvement of troops from Qatar or Turkey in Gaza under any circumstances. "Turkish and Qatari soldiers will not be in the Strip."

The Prime Minister also responded to the situation in Iran. "We are all inspired by the heroic struggle of the Iranian people for freedom. If Iran makes the mistake of attacking us, we will respond with force that Iran has never encountered. No one can predict what will happen in Iran, but Iran will not return to what it once was."

Netanyahu also addressed the issue of crime in the Arab sector, calling the issue a "core national challenge" akin to fighting terrorism.

“Criminal organizations are terror organizations in every way," he said. “That is how we are treating them, and that is how we are dealing with them."

Netanyahu responded to criticism for not establishing a state investigation committee into the failures of the October 7 massacre. "I appeared before the State Comptroller, answered his and his team's questions for hours, and presented him with protocols and a host of documents. Discussions over the years and also in preparation for October 7, in the days before. I presented him with decisions about who did and who did not. I appeared before him. And who did not appear? The former head of Military Intelligence, the former head of the Shin Bet, the former chief of staff. For two years, the Comptroller has been dealing with the issue, but suddenly, a few days after my testimony, the Supreme Court issued an interim order freezing his dealings with the issue."

"Those who boast the title of gatekeepers are keeping the truth from crossing the threshold. When the only ideology is to overthrow the right-wing government, all means are permissible," Netanyahu said.