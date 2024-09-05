A Jewish photographer was attacked this week in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, in what would appear to be an antisemitic incident.

Mordechai Lovitzki, a Chabad Hassid from Paris, reported that a man attacked him and threatened him with a knife.

According to the report, the assailant grabbed the victim's kippah and yelled "Hitler" several times. Local law enforcement was called to the scene, but the assailant fled before authorities arrived.

This incident is just one of many antisemitic incidents that have occurred across Europe as Jews around the world continue to fear for their safety.

Bulgarian law enforcement authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. Representatives of the local Jewish community expressed concern and called for authorities to take immediate action to stop antisemitic incidents.