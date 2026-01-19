The Knesset's Labor and Welfare Committee, chaired by MK Michal Waldiger, approved for second and third readings in the Knesset plenum a comprehensive reform to the Families of Fallen Soldiers (Benefits and Rehabilitation) Law.

The reform will change the status of benefit recipients and significantly expand support, particularly for orphans of Israel’s wars, widows, and bereaved parents.

The amendment, formulated under the leadership of the Families, Commemoration, and Heritage Division at the Defense Ministry, includes raising the age of recognition as an orphan to 30, providing monthly stipends to orphans up to age 40, a one-time grant for orphans over age 40, a funded personal support program for orphans up to age 21, and more.

As part of the process, a public committee was established, chaired by retired Deputy President of the Supreme Court, Prof. Elyakim Rubinstein. Its recommendations were fully adopted by Defense Minister Israel Katz, who ordered their expansion.

"Our moral and national duty is to embrace, strengthen, and ensure stability, personal security, and ongoing support for the families over the years - not as a favor, but as a deep values-based covenant of the State of Israel," Katz said.

The cost of the reform is estimated at approximately NIS 500 million for the first year and includes:

Monthly stipends for orphans aged 21-30 in the amount of NIS 3,651.92, and for ages 30-40 in the amount of NIS 2,000.

A one-time grant of NIS 50,000 for orphans over age 40.

A personal support program for orphans up to age 21, budgeted at NIS 50,000 per orphan.

Doubling marriage and housing grants to approximately NIS 300,000.

Assistance with academic tuition until age 60, as well as with fertility treatments.

Mental health treatment with no age limit, including for children who lost a parent after age 21.

Establishment of a dedicated unit to care for orphans.

Expansion of assistance for orphans from unique populations, including those orphaned from both parents.

In addition, benefits were expanded for war widows and bereaved parents. War widows will receive increased monthly stipends for young orphans, post-bereavement grants, housing and vehicle assistance, and recognition of eligibility for fertility treatments. Bereaved parents will receive stipends for siblings under age 3, assistance with education, housing, and home adaptations, and an extension of the eligibility age for employment assessment.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, “This is a moral, value-based, and essential amendment for the State of Israel… We are delivering a real, deep, and respectful solution."

Committee Chair MK Michal Waldiger added, “Through hard work and cooperation, we carried out a historic correction… These are sensitive and historic changes that touch the beating heart of Israeli society and our profound debt to those who paid the heaviest price of all."