Opposition sources in Iran reported that the country’s state television broadcasts were hacked for several minutes on Sunday evening.

According to the reports, during the breach, a recorded message by Reza Pahlavi, son of the deposed Iranian Shah, was aired. The broadcast included calls to renew protests against the regime.

Slogans displayed during the transmission included: “The national revolution of the Iranians" and “People of Iran, continue the struggle - freedom is closer than ever."

In addition to addressing the public, the broadcast included a direct message to the regime’s security forces: “Do not turn your weapons on the people. Join the people for the freedom of Iran."

In the message attributed to Pahlavi, he stated: “You have the opportunity to choose - to stand with the people, to be in the heart of the people and assist them, or to align yourselves with the murderers of the people. Do not bring upon yourselves the disgrace of enslaving the people."

Pahlavi continued, addressing the military directly: “You are the national army of Iran, not the army of the Islamic Republic. Your duty is to protect your lives and the lives of your fellow citizens."