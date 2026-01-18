US Attorney General Pam Bondi addressed the Israeli-American Council (IAC) summit in Florida on Friday afternoon, highlighting the Trump administration’s efforts to confront antisemitism and anti-Israel hatred across the United States.

She opened her speech by recalling the murder of two Israeli Embassy staff members near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., last year. Bondi, a former prosecutor and Florida attorney general, told attendees that her office is pursuing the death penalty against the gunman, Elias Rodriguez .

“Sarah [Milgrim] and Yaron [Lischinsky] were shot, murdered because they were Jewish," Bondi said. “It was horrible. Horrible. We will not tolerate that in our country any longer."

She added, “We are prosecuting the monster, and we will seek the death penalty."

Bondi warned that antisemitism has gone “unchecked" in the United States for far too long, pointing to recent hate crimes, including an arson attack at a historic synagogue in Mississippi.

“The sad truth is for way too long, antisemitism has been allowed to grow unchecked in this country," she said. “Too many institutions have abdicated their moral responsibility to speak up. Too many so-called leaders have stayed quiet. Action has consequences, and inaction has consequences too."

“Too many Jewish Americans have been forced to live in fear. Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department of Justice is dedicated to reversing this unacceptable trend," she continued. Bondi cited the Justice Department’s million‑dollar settlements with public universities over anti-Israel campus protests, as well as Trump’s role in helping return hostages taken during the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, as examples of the administration’s commitment.

She argued that rising anti-Jewish hatred is the result of “inaction" by institutions and leaders who “look the other way."

Bondi also recounted how she personally helped secure the expulsion of a Florida State University student accused of verbally attacking another student wearing an IDF shirt. “It’s not a crime of great violence, but in my opinion, it’s a crime of great significance," she said.

She also highlighted major enforcement actions on campuses, including a $200 million settlement with Columbia University, as well as settlements with Northwestern University and Cornell, and an ongoing investigation into the University of California system. Columbia publicly confirmed the $200 million settlement over three years.

Bondi credited Education Secretary Linda McMahon and DOJ Civil Rights Division leadership for these efforts, singling out Harmeet K. Dhillon, who leads the division.

She further praised the Trump administration’s hostage diplomacy following October 7, naming Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as “unsung heroes," and said she had personally met freed hostages through her own network.

“God bless you. We will continue to fight for Israel," Bondi concluded. “Shabbat Shalom."