The suspected gunman in the murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC was arraigned today (Thursday), the New York Post reported.

Elias Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to murder and hate-crime charges during the ten-minute hearing on his case today.

Judge Randolph Moss announced that due to the significant amount of evidence against Rodriguez, the case would be designated as "complex." The prosecutor stated that the state has 1.5 million documents, 450 MB of data, and another 106MB of data from an iPhone in evidence against the suspect, and would present even more evidence in the future.

On May 21, 2025, Rodriguez is accused of shooting and murdering Israeli Embassy staff members Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who were planning to become engaged the following week. The couple were shot from behind as they left an American Jewish Committee event at the museum. The shooter continued to shoot at Sarah Milgrim as she attempted to crawl away.

After carrying out the shooting, Rodriguez entered the museum and acted like a witness for a time before admitting to the crime when the police arrived, at which time he shouted: "I did it, I did it for Gaza. Free Palestine!"

Rodriguez was formally indicted for the cold-blooded murders last month. The indictment includes charges of premeditated murder and hate crimes resulting in death. Additionally, the Justice Department has been authorized to pursue the death penalty if he is convicted, marking a significant step in this high-profile case.

This move also reflects the Justice Department’s successful effort to convince a grand jury that Rodriguez’s actions were motivated by antisemitism. The legal step is a crucial one, as proving hate crime motivation will be pivotal in securing a conviction.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi will have the final say on whether to pursue the death penalty.