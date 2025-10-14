When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Beilinson Hospital, hostage survivor Eitan Mor told him that during his time in captivity in Gaza, he had conversations with Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, the head of Hamas' military wing.

According to him, al-Haddad told him: "If there is anyone who will leave first, it will be you. Your father doesn't go to demonstrations anyway, so we will bring you back first."

Dr. Zvika Mor immediately updated on the condition of his kidnapped son Eitan, who was released on the eve of the Simchat Torah holiday, after two years in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

"Our Eitan is returning to life in Israel, returning to life in the family, returning to taking responsibility for himself, choosing for himself when he drinks coffee, when he goes to the bathroom, when he eats and how much he eats."

The father notes that "Thank God, Eitan’s condition is improving. After 24 hours I can say that Eitan is already better, really progressing, the doctors also say, his health condition is also, thank God; even though there is still some work to do. And we are supporting him, supporting him here as much as necessary."

"The team here at Beilinson is amazing, amazing, everyone is showing support, pampering us, helping us with everything, and we will be with Eitan until he can return to his routine, he is already waiting for that too."