Police in San Jose, California are investigating an assault at the shopping and dining district Santana Row as a possible hate crime after two Jewish men were attacked over the weekend.

According to ABC, the incident happened Sunday afternoon while the two friends were waiting for a table at a restaurant. They say three young men suddenly approached and began assaulting them. The victims believe they were targeted because they were Jewish and speaking Hebrew.

One of the men said the attackers deliberately struck their heads during the assault. Witnesses reported hearing antisemitic remarks during the confrontation, including a slur directed at Jews. Another witness said someone yelled “don’t mess with Iran," though the victims said they had no idea why that comment was made.

Both men were injured in the attack. One lost consciousness and later required stitches, while the other suffered cuts and bruises. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Videos from the scene reportedly show the attackers punching and kicking the two men while bystanders nearby reacted with shock and called for the violence to stop. The suspects fled before police arrived, and no arrests have been announced.

Because of the alleged antisemitic language used during the incident, the San Jose Police Department’s assault unit is treating the case as a possible hate crime while the investigation continues.

Local Jewish community leaders say incidents like this reflect a broader rise in antisemitism across the United States. They are urging officials to take stronger steps to protect Jewish communities.

The victims said they are thankful their injuries were not worse, but they hope the attack leads to greater awareness and action to prevent similar incidents from happening again.