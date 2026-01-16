Germany’s government and leading Holocaust memorial institutions are calling on social media platforms to halt the spread of falsified AI-generated images that they warn are distorting and trivializing the historical record of the Holocaust, Reuters reported on Friday.

According to the report, concentration camp memorial sites and documentation centers issued a letter this week expressing deep concern over a surge of so‑called “AI Slop" - fabricated images depicting invented scenes related to the Nazis’ murder of more than six million Jews during World War II.

The images include emotionalized illustrations of fictional encounters between concentration camp inmates and liberators, as well as depictions of children behind barbed wire.

"AI-generated content distorts history by trivialising and kitschification," the organizations wrote in their January 13 letter, warning that such imagery fuels mistrust among users toward authentic historical documents.

Germany’s state minister for culture and media, Wolfram Weimer, voiced support for the memorial institutions’ demand that AI-generated Holocaust imagery be clearly labeled and, when necessary, removed. "This is a matter of respect for the millions of people who were killed and persecuted under the Nazi regime of terror," he said in an email to Reuters.

The memorial institutions said the fake Holocaust imagery appears partly designed to generate attention and profit, and partly intended to "dilute historical facts, shift victim and perpetrator roles, or spread revisionist narratives."

The signatories include memorial centers for Bergen-Belsen, Buchenwald, Dachau and other concentration camps where Jews, along with Roma and Sinti people, sexual minorities, disabled individuals, and others were murdered.

They urged social media platforms to act proactively against AI-generated Holocaust forgeries rather than waiting for user reports, insisting such content must be clearly marked and prevented from being monetized.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)