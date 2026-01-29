Apple Inc. has acquired Israeli artificial intelligence startup Q.ai in a deal estimated at up to $2 billion. The companies have not officially disclosed the financial terms, but the acquisition is described as Apple’s second-largest to date.

Q.ai was founded in 2022 by Aviad Maizels, Yonatan Wexler, and Avi Barliya and has largely operated out of the public eye. The company develops machine learning-based technologies focused on advanced audio, imaging, and communication capabilities, including improving performance in challenging environments.

The startup is headquartered in Ramat Gan and employs about 100 people. Its founding team and employees are expected to join Apple following completion of the deal.

Maizels is a veteran figure in Israel’s technology sector and was among the founders of PrimeSense, an Israeli company acquired by Apple in 2013. PrimeSense technology later played a role in the development of facial recognition features in Apple devices.

In a statement, Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji described Q.ai as “a remarkable company that is pioneering new and creative ways to use imaging and machine learning," adding that Apple is “thrilled to acquire the company."

Apple said it has not yet detailed how Q.ai’s technology will be integrated into its products.