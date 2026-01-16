A summary of this week’s polls indicates a consistent strengthening of the Otzma Yehudit party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The rise comes against the backdrop of the legal debate over Ben Gvir’s fitness to serve as a minister, and the hearings on the matter at the Supreme Court.

According to a poll published in Maariv, Otzma Yehudit receives 10 Knesset seats. However, in a scenario in which Minister Ben Gvir is removed from office, the party’s strength rises to 15 seats. This represents a dramatic surge, pointing to a public backlash against attempts to oust him through legal proceedings.

A similar trend was recorded in additional polls. A survey by the TrendZone company projects 10 seats for the party, a Channel 12 News poll gives it 9 seats, and a poll published in Israel Hayom also points to 9 seats.

All four polls, conducted among different samples, point to a consistent strengthening of Minister Ben Gvir.

On the Right, there are claims that the polls reflect a sense of persecution by legal authorities, led by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit.

Within Otzma Yehudit, the move is seen as a clear attempt to remove from the political arena a minister who was lawfully elected, using legal tools rather than the ballot box.

“These figures come against the background of what is perceived among coalition supporters as unprecedented persecution by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, as well as the scheduling of the hearings on the petitions by Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit," right-wing sources said.