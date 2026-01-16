Ali Shaath, head of the National Committee for Managing Gaza Strip Affairs, announced that his committee is preparing to begin the reconstruction process, starting with temporary housing solutions for displaced residents through mobile homes.

In an interview with Basma Radio, Shaath explained that clearing the rubble and constructing new residential buildings could take many years - possibly until 2040.

He further stated that the removal of rubble could be completed within three years. In the meantime, Shaath proposed using the construction debris from the war to expand Gaza’s land area by dumping it into the sea in a planned and controlled manner.

Shaath also outlined Gaza’s reconstruction plan, which has been approved by both the World Bank and the Palestinian Authority. The plan consists of three stages: the first stage involves providing temporary housing for residents for about six months; the second stage focuses on restoring key infrastructure over approximately two and a half years to revive economic and public activity; and the third stage is the full construction and development phase of the Strip.

Additionally, Shaath mentioned plans to rehabilitate the electricity grid damaged during the war. He expressed hopes of upgrading the power line from Egypt by increasing the supply capacity and improving transmission efficiency from Rafah.

Regarding water supply, Shaath stated that if Israel refuses to resume the water flow halted after October 7, the committee will seek assistance from Arab countries - primarily Egypt - to fill the gap and ensure a stable water supply for Gaza.