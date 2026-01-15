Terrorists threw a Molotov cocktail and an explosive device at a vehicle traveling on Route 449, near the entrance to the Beit Hatzor military base in the Ofra area.

The explosive device and the Molotov cocktail did not explode, and there were no casualties in the incident.

Forces from the Binyamin Brigade arrived quickly at the scene and began extensive searches to locate suspects in the nearby village of Kafr Malik, which was placed under a security cordon.

The police reported that the road was blocked in both directions, and bomb disposal and forensic units are on their way to the scene to examine the explosive device and Molotov cocktail.

The IDF stated: "A short while ago, IDF soldiers were dispatched to the area of Kafr Malik following a report regarding terrorists who hurled an explosive device and a Molotov cocktail toward the road leading up to a military base. The explosive device and the Molotov cocktail did not explode, no injuries were reported."

"IDF soldiers are currently searching the area for suspects, and the area of Kafr Malik has been encircled."