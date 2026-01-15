Ahead of Israel’s elections scheduled to take place later this year, findings from the Israeli Society Index of the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) indicate only partial public trust in the integrity of the elections and in the acceptance of their results.

The survey shows that alongside a majority that expresses confidence in the electoral process, there is a large and significant minority that doubts the fairness of the elections and the willingness of the public and political parties to accept their outcomes. This is a doubt that cuts across political camps and population groups.

About two-thirds (65%) of Israelis believe the upcoming elections are expected to be fair and free, but a significant share (31%) are not convinced.

Among Arab citizens, skepticism is particularly high: about 51% are not convinced the elections will be fair and free, while only 43% believe in the integrity of the elections. Among Jews, 70% believe in the integrity of the elections, while 27% do not.

Attitudes toward electoral fairness are very strongly influenced by political identification: A clear majority among the right (85%) and center-right (78%) are convinced the elections will be fair. By contrast, within the left there is an exceptionally high share (78%) who are not convinced the elections will be fair.

This finding highlights extreme suspicion and a deep gap between political camps in perceptions of the legitimacy of the democratic process itself.

Beyond the question of fairness, the survey points to an even deeper concern regarding the day after the elections. While 57% of Israelis are convinced that the public and political parties will accept the election results, 38%, nearly four in ten, are not convinced, including 11% who are "not convinced at all."

Here too, gaps emerge between Jews and Arabs: A higher share among Arabs believe the election results may not be accepted (45%). Among Jews, 59% believe the public and political parties will accept the results, while more than a third (36%) are not confident that the results will be accepted.

Interestingly, unlike the question of electoral fairness, where sharp ideological polarization between right and left is evident, the question of accepting election results presents a different picture. Across all political groups, from right through center to left, there is a relatively similar proportion of respondents who fear that the election results will not be accepted.

JPPI President Prof. Yedidia Stern commented, "These findings are a warning sign for all of us. Without agreed-upon and stable rules of the game, Israeli democracy will continue to erode, alongside a growing undermining of the public standing of state institutions. The ‘thin constitution’ solution that we are promoting through broad consensus can help reduce the extreme suspicion between the sides and lessen the fear of non-acceptance of democratic decisions-something that endangers the very basis of our shared existence. This is a central challenge to the stability of the political system and to the democratic resilience of Israeli society."

JPPI’s January Israeli Society Index survey was administered between December 29, 2025, and January 5, 2026, to 766 respondents, Jews and Arabs. Data was collected by theMadad.com (566 Jewish sector respondents, in an internet survey) and Afkar Research (200 Arab sector respondents, about half online and half by phone). The data was analyzed and weighted according to voting pattern and religiosity to represent Israel’s adult population. The Index is compiled by Shmuel Rosner and Noah Slepkov with production and writing assistance from Yael Lewinovsky. Prof. David Steinberg serves as statistical consultant.