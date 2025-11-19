A new report from the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) reveals a notable rise in religious observance and political rightward shift among Israelis since the onset of the war, with the most dramatic changes seen in young Jewish adults.

The survey, part of JPPI's Israeli Society Index, found that 27% of Israelis have increased their observance of religious customs since the war began. Among Jewish youth aged 18-24, this number climbs to 33%. Notably, 23% of Arabs also report a stronger adherence to traditional customs.

The data indicate that the shift toward tradition is particularly pronounced among those already identifying as somewhat traditional or religious. Among Jewish youth who consider themselves "traditional, not so religious," 37% report increased observance. This figure rises to 51% among those identifying as "traditional, somewhat religious."

More specifically, 31% of Jews overall say they are praying more frequently, while 20% report increased reading of the Bible or Psalms. Approximately one in ten Jews report increased synagogue attendance (11%), Shabbat candle lighting (11%), laying tefillin (9%), and dressing more modestly (9%). Among Jewish youth, 38% report increased prayer and 26% more Bible reading. Fourteen percent also say they are lighting Shabbat candles more often, attending synagogue more, and dressing more modestly.

Among traditional Jews, nearly half (43%) report changes in practice. Of these, 42% say they pray more, 23% read sacred texts more often, and 20% light Shabbat candles more frequently. In the Arab sector, similar trends were observed, with 32% reporting increased prayer, 12% more modest dress, and 10% greater attendance at church or mosque.

The survey also highlights a rise in belief in God. Overall, 28% of Jews and 37% of Arabs report stronger faith, while only 9% of Jews and 4% of Arabs say their faith has weakened. Among Jewish youth, 35% report increased belief in God. When asked about their social circles, 49% of Jewish Israelis say their friends and relatives have also shown stronger faith. This perception rises to 58% among Jewish youth and 52% among Arabs.

Politically, the data reveal a marked shift to the right among Jewish Israelis. Since the war began, those identifying as "hard right" have increased from 11% to 19%, and those identifying as "right" have risen from 24% to 28%. Among those who previously considered themselves "moderate right," 45% now say they have moved further right. Similarly, 59% of those formerly "right-leaning toward the center" and 43% of centrists report a rightward shift. Even among the "moderate left" and "hard left," around 50% report moving rightward. Among Arab respondents, political alignment has remained stable.

Dr. Shuki Friedman, CEO of JPPI, commented: “The data reflects what we sensed on the ground: many in Israel - especially among the young - feel that the war has connected them more deeply to tradition and to Jewish identity. Not necessarily in a halachic way, but in ways that are more salient in their lives and across the public sphere. When Sasson Shaulov’s hit song 'Tamid Ohev Oti' ([God] Always Loves Me) - a religious song by a rabbi - gets tens of millions of plays on YouTube, it captures the spirit of the moment. Alongside this, Israelis, especially young people, have shifted to the right. Israel after the war is more traditional and more right-leaning.”