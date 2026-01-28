The January edition of the JPPI Voice of the Jewish People Index, published by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), presents findings based on responses from American Jews who are actively engaged with Israel, Jewish communal life, and Jewish identity. The survey reflects the views of a connected and attentive segment of the community, rather than a statistically representative sample of American Jewry.

According to the index, US Jews show higher levels of support for American involvement in global affairs than the general US public. A large majority support a US call for regime change in Iran, while opinions are more divided regarding recent US action in Venezuela, which included the arrest and transfer of President Nicolás Maduro to the United States earlier this month.

The survey also indicates that about one-fifth of respondents are considering, or might consider, Aliyah. At the same time, 68% of American Jews surveyed agree that Israel is the safest place in the world for Jews, a five‑percentage‑point increase compared to a year ago. JPPI attributes this rise to the end of the two‑year Israel‑Hamas war and to growing levels of antisemitism worldwide.

Iran

Following recent protests in Iran and the regime’s violent crackdown, JPPI asked respondents about US policy toward Tehran. Seventy‑seven percent of US Jewish respondents believe the United States should currently call for regime change in Iran, compared to 14% who oppose such a call.

Support increases along the ideological spectrum from liberal to conservative. Among respondents identifying as strong liberals, 60% support a call for regime change, compared to 25% who oppose it. Support rises to 74% among those leaning liberal, 82% among centrists, and reaches near unanimity among those leaning conservative (94%) and strong conservatives (93%).

Among Canadian Jewish respondents, 88% support a call for regime change in Iran. A similar level of support was recorded among British Jewish respondents, though the UK sample was relatively small.

Trust in President Trump

The survey found relatively low levels of trust in President Trump regarding the Iran issue. About 16% of respondents express a great deal of trust in the President to do the right thing, one‑third report some trust, and 40% say they have no trust at all.

Trust levels have fluctuated since the start of President Trump’s current term in January 2025. After standing at around 30% in the first two months of the year, trust declined sharply in April and May, rose again during June and July following US action against Iran, and has since declined once more.

Fewer than half of Jewish Trump voters report a great deal of trust in him on Iran, while most Harris voters express no trust in his handling of the issue.

Venezuela

Half of US Jewish respondents oppose the US military action that removed Nicolás Maduro from power in Venezuela and brought him to the United States for trial, while 45% support the move. Canadian respondents showed a similar pattern, with half expressing support and 42% opposing the action. In the UK sample, support was higher, with 61% in favor and about one‑third opposed.

Aliyah

Only about 8% of American Jews surveyed say they are currently considering Aliyah, but larger shares say they might consider it in the future or under certain or extreme circumstances. Thirteen percent said they would not consider moving to Israel under any circumstances.

Religious observance correlates with higher interest in Aliyah, particularly among Modern Orthodox and Haredi Jews. Antisemitism was cited as the primary factor prompting consideration of Aliyah by 40% of American respondents, with similar proportions in Canada and the UK.

Most respondents across all countries reported personally knowing Jews who have moved to Israel, and a large majority believe those individuals are satisfied with their decision.

JPPI Director General Dr. Shuki Friedman said the findings show that Israel is perceived by most Jews worldwide as the safest place for Jews, strengthening ties to Israel and interest in Aliyah.

The report is based on responses from 710 American Jews, along with smaller samples from Canada and the United Kingdom. The survey was conducted by JPPI fellows Shmuel Rosner and Noah Slepkov, with Prof. David Steinberg serving as statistical consultant.