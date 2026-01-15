Israel's security establishment assesses that even if a US strike on Iran takes place, there is no certainty that Iran will respond with direct fire at Israel, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

According to the report, Iran understands that firing at Israel would lead Israel to respond, escalating the regional conflict.

However, Israel is taking no risks, and preparations continue at the highest level, accounting for possible retaliatory fire from Houthi rebels in Yemen or Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The security establishment believes that if a US decision is made to act in Iran, Israel will receive early warning, allowing for appropriate preparations on the home front.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has been holding regular situational assessments with senior IDF officials and security authorities in light of regional developments and the possibility of escalation.

As a result, the air defense system has been reinforced across the country, and the Air Force is on high alert for scenarios involving missile fire, UAV attacks, and cyberattacks against the Israeli home front.

On Wednesday night, IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin issued a statement reading, “I am aware of the reports over the past day and especially in recent hours, and I wish to clarify: the IDF is closely monitoring developments. In recent days, the Chief of Staff has been conducting ongoing situation assessments. We are maintaining full oversight and are prepared for any development. The Chief of Staff has instructed to strengthen defensive readiness across all units."

He emphasized: “I reiterate my request: rely only on official IDF statements and refrain from spreading rumors that could cause public concern. At this stage, there is no change to the Home Front defense policy. The IDF is prepared and will continue to act responsibly to protect the security of the citizens of the State of Israel. I will provide updates should any changes be required."