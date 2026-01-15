דגן מציג: תנ"ך מול מיין קאמפף מועצה אזורית שומרון

At the major JPB conference held last night at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the private estate of US President Donald Trump, hundreds of participants gathered, including senior leaders, members of the U.S. Congress, state legislators, parliamentarians from around the world, and evangelical leaders. During the event, Yossi Dagan, Head of the Samaria Regional Council, was invited to address the audience.

At the peak of his speech, Dagan presented a copy of Mein Kampf in Arabic, found in a school in Gaza. Holding Adolf Hitler’s book in one hand and the Bible in the other, he addressed the audience as they stood and applauded.

Dagan called on those present to pray for the success of the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel: “We are gathered here in the home of the leader of the free world, offering a prayer for the success of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Ladies and gentlemen, you are partners of the People of Israel and the State of Israel, and especially true partners of the pioneers in Judea and Samaria, the land of the Bible."

“Just as God promised Abraham in Samaria, between Mount Ebal and Mount Gerizim, whoever blesses the People of Israel and the Nation of Israel will be blessed by God. It is an honor for me to share this blessing with you. We are fighting together for justice, for the State of Israel, and for the future of Judea and Samaria, and God will bless us all."

“My friends, everything depends on values. We educate for love, they educate for hatred. This book was found inside a school in Gaza because their values are Mein Kampf, and our values are the Bible. We choose the Bible, and the Bible will prevail."

“Judea and Samaria are not just buildings. They are values. They represent justice and the future. Our enemies in the Palestinian Authority and Iran represent the past, and together we represent the future."

The book was removed from Gaza by Davidi Ben Zion, Deputy Head of the Samaria Regional Council, an officer and combat soldier in the IDF’s 55th Brigade, with the rank of Major in the reserves.

Dagan later called for international recognition of the deep historical and moral connection of the Jewish people to Judea and Samaria. The audience once again rose to its feet in enthusiastic applause. “Recognition of Judea and Samaria is not merely a political matter. It is recognition of truth, values, and faith," he said.

Dagan concluded with a prayer: “From here, we all pray that God will grant health, wisdom, and success to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, to his administration, and to the United States of America. May God send blessing and success to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Government of Israel, and our armed forces."

He ended his speech with a personal and national commitment: “I promise you, on behalf of the residents of Samaria and the citizens of Israel and the Jewish people, after two very difficult years, we are stronger. We are building more communities, paving more roads, and bringing more Jewish families to live in the land of the Bible. We are stronger, and together with you, we will prevail."

During the event, many American leaders, along with Yossi Dagan, Head of the Samaria Regional Council; Israel Ganz, Chairman of the Yesha Council and Head of the Binyamin Regional Council; and Member of Knesset Ohad Tal, signed a declaration recognizing the deep connection between the Jewish people and Judea and Samaria.