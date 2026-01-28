A dramatic testimony was recently heard in the Lod District Court, where Major General (Res.) Yehuda Fox, who served as the Commander of Central Command on October 7, testified that no troops were diverted from the south to guard MK Tzvi Sukkot's tent - contrary to claims made following the Hamas massacre.

Fox made the statement as part of a defamation lawsuit filed by MK Sukkot against Major General (Res.) Dan Harel, who previously claimed that an entire IDF battalion was diverted from the south to guard Sukkot’s tent at the Huwara junction-an accusation that stirred public controversy.

Fox testified that it was "a story that never was," and clarified that it wasn’t a battalion but rather a platoon from the Egoz unit that came from the north as part of a regular procedure to reinforce forces. It was not designated to guard any specific person.

He emphasized that it cannot be said that the forces were sent specifically to guard MK Sukkot, but rather they were part of the routine military reinforcement procedure directed by the IDF General Staff.

Fox had refrained from testifying in court for a year and a half, but about two weeks ago, Harel brought him to testify-revealing the truth: the claim was false.

MK Tzvi Sukkot responded to Fox's testimony and said: "The truth has come out, and better late than never. I hope that the points clarified by General Fox, which refute the accusations presented by parts of the media, will cause those 'journalists' and 'commentators' who at the time didn’t bother to check the truth to now publish the dramatic and honest testimony of the general who commanded the events on the ground."

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, also praised the testimony: "Today, the truth came out, and the false spin against the settlement is collapsing once and for all. The testimony of the General in court has proven beyond all doubt what we have been shouting all along: No battalions were transferred from the south, and no special forces were assigned to the tent. Even if forces had been decided to be transferred to Samaria according to the assessment of the situation, it would have been inconceivable to blame the settlements in Judea and Samaria for the October 7 massacre, but especially when it was a complete lie."

He added: "It is expected that all those who made these false accusations apologize to the settlers in Samaria. It is time to remove this unjustifiable libel from the settlers on the front lines and stop delegitimizing them and spreading hatred. The shameful attempt to point an accusing finger at the pioneers of Judea and Samaria has failed and will continue to fail."

MK Tzvi Sukkot is represented by Attorneys Barak Kedem and Ariel Chiumi, and the Samaria Regional Council is represented by Attorneys Eyal Bukovza and Nitza Goren from the law firm Weinberger Brentental.

The broader context also includes the defamation lawsuit against journalist Ilan Kefir, who previously claimed that the placement of Sukkot’s tent caused the diversion of forces from the south. Kefir publicly and in writing retracted his statements following a mediation process led by Yossi Dagan. After the clarification, Sukkot withdrew his lawsuit.