David Zini, Director of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), announced on Wednesday the appointment of N. as Deputy Director of the agency. The appointment, which has been approved by the Prime Minister, will take effect next month.

N. began his service as a coordinator in the Southern District and, over the years, has held a variety of positions both in the field and at headquarters. After retiring, he went on to serve in several roles within the security and public sectors.

He will replace the current Deputy Director, Sh., who is completing his term after 30 years of service with the organization.

A statement noted that "Shin Bet Director David Zini thanked Sh. for his dedication and willingness to serve as his deputy during this critical period, as well as for his significant contribution to the security of the State of Israel."