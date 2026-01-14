עמית אסא על עונש מוות למחבלים ערוץ 7

The Knesset's National Security Committee, chaired by MK Tzvika Fogel (Otzma Yehudit), convened this morning (Wednesday) to discuss the death penalty for terrorists.

During the discussion, former senior ISA official Amit Asa expressed support for the bill, and addressed the cultural significance of the type of punishment.

He said, "In an Arab culture that sanctifies death, hanging in the street will be a powerful.symboo.of punishment."

Asa added, "I think that if we use that symbol also in our enforcement system and in the punishment we carry out, there will also be a cultural value in the war."

In response to a question from one of the MKs asking whether he proposes to include it in the bill, Asa replied, "Our enemies will see hanging in the street as more significant than in a prison. I support that for its cultural impact."